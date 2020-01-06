Where to Find Guided: St. Louis—Exploring Soulard + Benton Park
The latest issue of Guided: St. Louis documents the treasures of Soulard + Benton Park. Have a look at the digital issue and pick up a complimentary print copy at one of the venues listed below.
Soulard
1860s Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Café
1860 S. 9th St.
Big Daddy’s Bar
1000 Sidney St.
Bogart’s Smokehouse
1627 S. 9th St.
Chava’s Mexican Restaurant
925 Geyer Ave.
The Doghaus
1800 S. 10th St.
Epic Pizza and Subs
1711 S. 9th St.
Gallery on Geyer
800 Geyer Ave., first floor
Grand Cru Cigars
1013 Ann Ave.
The Great Grizzly Bear
1027 Geyer Ave.
Hammerstone’s
2028 S. 9th St.
International Tap House
1711 S. 9th St.
The Island
1009 Russell Blvd.
Joanie Pizzeria
2101 Menard St.
John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub and Garden
1200 Russell Blvd.
Llywelyn’s Pub
1732 S. 9th St.
Mission Taco Joint
908 Lafayette Square
Molly’s in Soulard
816 Geyer Ave.
Morgan Ford Massage & Spa
2027 S. 11th St.
Nadine’s
1931 S. 12th St.
Ninth Street Deli at Howard’s
2732 S. 13th St.
Pieces: The Original St. Louis Game Bar & Café
1535 S. 8th St.
Pizzeoli Wood-Fired Pizza
1928 S. 12th St.
Riley’s Flowers
1705 S. 7th St.
Soulard Art Gallery
2028 S. 12th St.
Soulard Coffee Garden
910 Geyer Ave.
The Sweet Divine
1801 S. 9th St.
Twisted Ranch
1731 S. 7th St.
Union Barbershop
1264 Gravois Ave.
The Wood Shack
1862 S. 10th St.
Benton Park
Benton Park Café
2901 Salena St.
Café Piazza
1900 Arsenal St.
Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion
3325 DeMenil Place
Cones & Cups
2800 McNair Ave.
Egg
2200 Gravois Ave.
Ernesto’s Wine Bar
2730 McNair Ave.
Frazer’s Restaurant & Lounge
1811 Pestalozzi St.
Gus’ Pretzels
1820 Arsenal St.
Hodak’s Restaurant & Bar
2100 Gravois Ave.
The Lemp Mansion Restaurant & Inn
3322 DeMenil Place
Lona’s Lil Eats
2199 California Ave.
Melo’s Pizzeria and Blues City Deli
2438 McNair Ave.
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab
1831 Sidney St.
R. Ege Antiques
1304 Sidney St.
Shameless Grounds
1901 Withnell Ave.
Sidney Street Cafe
2000 Sidney St.
Soulard Gyro
900 Shenandoah Ave.
Small Change STL
2800 Indiana Ave.
Trueman’s Sports Bar
1818 Sidney St.
Utah Station
1956 Utah St.
Venice Café
1903 Pestalozzi St.
Yemanja Brasil Restaurante
2900 Missouri Ave.
Botanical Heights
AO & CO
1641 Tower Grove Ave.
Honeycomb
1641B Tower Grove Ave.
La Patisserie Chouquette
1626 Tower Grove Ave.
Olio
1634 Tower Grove Ave.
Union Loafers
1629 Tower Grove Ave.
Union Studio
1605 Tower Grove Ave.
Brentwood
Mai Lee
8396 Musick Memorial Drive
The Vault Luxury Resale
2325 S. Brentwood Blvd.
Whole Foods
1601 S. Brentwood Blvd.
Central West End
Barrett Barrera Projects
4739 McPherson Ave.
Bowood Farms & Café Osage
4605 Olive St.
Brennan’s
4659 Maryland Ave.
Centro
4727 McPherson Ave.
East & West
387 N. Euclid Ave.
Holliday
4600 Olive St.
Kaldi’s Coffee
3900 Laclede Ave. Suite 1
Kingside Diner
4651 Maryland Ave.
Left Bank Books
399 N. Euclid Ave.
Lemon Spalon
322 N. Euclid Ave.
Phil Slein Gallery
4735 McPherson Ave.
projects+gallery
4733 McPherson Ave.
Pure Barre
4931 Lindell Blvd. #100
Q Boutique
4652 Maryland Ave. #1
The Scottish Arms
8 S. Sarah St.
Straub’s
302 Kingshighway Blvd.
World Chess Hall of Fame
4652 Maryland Ave.
Cherokee
The Luminary
2701 Cherokee St.
The Mud House
2101 Cherokee St.
STL Style
3159 Cherokee St.
Sump Coffee
3700 S. Jefferson Ave.
Whisk
2201 Cherokee St.
Yaqui’s
2728 Cherokee St.
Chesterfield
Katie’s Pizza and Pasta
14173 Clayton Road
Paperdolls
14418 Clayton Road
Clayton
Café Manhattan
505 S. Hanley Road
Clayton Nail Spa
7933 Clayton Road
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Ave.
Herbie’s
8100 Maryland Ave.
Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Co.
187 Carondelet Plaza
KINK
41 N. Central Ave.
Kingside Diner
8025 Bonhomme Ave.
Lusso
165 Carondelet Plaza
Pastaria
7734 Forsyth Blvd.
Wellbridge Athletic Club & Spa
7620 Forsyth Blvd.
Clayton/Ladue
Byrd Consignment Boutique
8825 Ladue Road
Dominic Michael
8833 Ladue Road
Ivy Hill
8835 Ladue Road
MOD on Trend
8827 Ladue Road
Northwest Coffee
8401 Maryland Ave.
Sole Comfort
8823 Ladue Road
Splash
8811 Ladue Road
Clayton/Richmond Heights
Kaldi’s Coffee on DeMun
700 DeMun Ave.
Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum
1 Brookings Drive
Sasha’s on DeMun
706 DeMun Ave.
Seedz
6344 South Rosebury
The Delmar Loop
Blueberry Hill
6504 Delmar Blvd.
Blueprint Coffee
6225 Delmar Blvd.
Fitz’s Root Beer
6605 Delmar Blvd.
Mission Taco
6235 Delmar Blvd.
Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis
6128 Delmar Blvd.
V Vegaz
6174 Delmar Blvd.
Wacked-Out Weiner
6301 Delmar Blvd.
Des Peres
The J
2 Millstone Campus Drive
Downtown
4 Hands Brewery
1220 S. 8th St.
Art St. Louis
1223 Pine St.
City Museum
750 N. 16th St.
Lucas Park Grille
1234 Washington Ave.
MX Building
618 Washington Ave.
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust St.
Schnucks Culinaria
315 N. 9th St.
Sugarfire BBQ
605 Washington Ave.
Frontenac
David Yurman
1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd. (in Plaza Frontenac)
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd. (in Plaza Frontenac)
Plaza Frontenac
1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
Grand Center
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
3750 Washington Blvd.
The Dark Room
3610 Grandel Square
Jazz St. Louis / Jazz @ The Bistro
3536 Washington Ave.
Moolah Theatre & Lounge
3821 Lindell Blvd.
The Sheldon
3648 Washington Blvd.
The Stage @ KDHX
3524 Washington Ave.
Vito’s
3515 Lindell Blvd.
The Grove
The Gramophone
4243 Manchester Ave.
HandleBar
4127 Manchester Ave.
Just John
4112 Manchester Ave.
Layla
4317 Manchester Ave.
May’s Place
4180 Manchester Ave.
Notch
4187 Manchester Ave.
projects+exhibitions
4568 Manchester Ave.
Rise Coffee
4180 Manchester Ave.
Urban Breath Yoga
4237 Manchester Ave.
Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.
4465 Manchester Ave.
The Hill
O’Connell’s Pub
4652 Shaw Ave.
Shaw’s Coffee
5147 Shaw Ave.
Kirkwood
Blush Boutique
159 W. Argonne Drive
Ginger Bay
437 S. Kirkwood Road
Kaldi’s Coffee
120 S. Kirkwood Road
MOD
110 N. Clay Ave.
Paperdolls
110 E. Jefferson Ave.
sammysoap
123 W. Argonne Drive
Ladue
Albarré
9711 Clayton Road
Breeze
9916 Clayton Road
Cha
9966 Clayton Road
Companion
9781 Clayton Road
Deer Creek Coffee
9820 Clayton Road
Lester’s
9906 Clayton Road
Mister Guy — Men’s
9831 Clayton Road
Mister Guy — Women’s
9811 Clayton Road
Sportsman’s Park
9901 Clayton Road
Vie
9660 Clayton Road
Lafayette Square
Eleven Eleven Mississippi
1111 Mississippi Ave.
The Golden Fig
1901 Park Ave.
Park Avenue Coffee
1901 Park Ave.
Planter’s House
1000 Mississippi Ave.
Southtown Yoga
1905 Park Ave.
Square One Brewery
1727 Park Ave.
SqWire’s
1415 S. 18th St.
Vin De Set
2017 Chouteau Ave.
Maplewood
Foundation Grounds
7298 Manchester Road
Living Room
2808 Sutton Blvd.
Schlafly Bottleworks
7260 Southwest Ave.
Tapped
7278 Manchester Road
Urban Breath Yoga
2812 Sutton Blvd.
Midtown
Center Ice Brewery
3126 Olive St.
Float STL
3027 Locust St.
The Foundation on Locust
3037 Locust St.
Kranzberg Arts Center
501 N. Grand Blvd.
Pappy’s Smokehouse
3106 Olive St.
Small Batch
3001 Locust St.
Southern
3108 Olive St.
Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.
3229 Washington Ave.
Richmond Heights
Beautiful Nails
1107 S. Big Bend Blvd.
Deer Creek Coffee
12 The Blvd.
Hi Pointe Theatre
1005 McCausland Ave. (Richmond Heights/St. Louis city border)
Ladue Nails
7737 Clayton Road
Olympia Kebob House and Taverna
1543 McCausland Ave.
Rock Hill
Katie’s Pizza and Pasta
9568 Manchester Road
Shaw
Ices Plain & Fancy
2256 S. 39th St.
Sasha’s on Shaw
4069 Shaw Blvd.
SweetArt
2203 S. 39th St.
SoHa (South Hampton)
Espresso Yourself Coffee & Café
5351 Devonshire Ave.
Russell’s on Macklind
5400 Murdoch Ave.
Salt & Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave.
South Grand
Café Mochi
3221 S. Grand Blvd.
Café Natasha
3200 S. Grand Blvd.
Gelateria del Leone
3197 S. Grand Blvd.
The King and I
3155 S. Grand Blvd.
Lulu’s Local Eatery
3201 S. Grand Blvd.
MoKaBe’s Coffeehouse
3606 Arsenal St.
Rooster
3150 S. Grand Blvd.
The Shaved Duck
2900 Virginia Ave.
Tick Tock Tavern
3459 Magnolia Ave.
Tower Grove Creamery
3101 S. Grand Blvd.
Tree House
3177 S. Grand Blvd.
Urban Matter
3179 S. Grand Blvd.
Tower Grove
Local Harvest
3108 Morganford Road
The London Tea Room
3128 Morganford Road
The Royale
3132 S. Kingshighway Road
Town & Country
Klutch
1164 Town and Country Crossing Drive
Laurie’s Solet
1176 Town and Country Crossing Drive
U City
Frida’s
622 North and South Road
Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Jilly’s Ice Cream Bar
8509 Delmar Blvd.
Kayak’s Coffee (Kaldi’s)
270 N. Blvd.
Paperdolls
7700 Delmar Blvd.
Winslow’s Table
7213 Delmar Blvd.
Webster Groves
Civil Alchemy
8154 Big Bend Blvd.
Cyrano’s Café
603 E. Lockwood Ave.
Half & Half
220 W. Lockwood Ave.
KIND Soap Co.
20 Allen Ave.
Llywelyn’s Pub
17 W. Moody Ave.
MoModerne Design
8631 Watson Road
Novel Neighbor
7905 Big Bend Blvd.
Old Orchard Gallery
39 S. Old Orchard Ave. Suite B
Robust Wine Bar
227 W. Lockwood Ave.
Straub’s
211 W. Lockwood Ave.