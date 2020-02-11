 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

Valentine’s Day is this Friday and we’ve gathered a range events to celebrate all weekend long. And the best part? We have options for celebrating with friends, treating yourself or planning a special night with a loved one—including festive dinner options, Galentine’s Day rug-making workshops and even a Valentine’s Day haunted house at The Darkness. Plus, Soulard’s Mardi Gras events continue with the Taste of Soulard this Saturday and Sunday.

Orchid Nights and Valentine’s Dinner

Plan a date night with a loved one or a lovely evening with friends at the Missouri Botanical Garden for Orchid Nights or Valentine’s Dinner this Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets for Orchid Nights include drink tastings from six different vendors and live music from Bradley Johnson and ALIVE Magazine’s own Rachel Brandt. Tickets for the Valentine’s Dinner include a complimentary cocktail, sample drink tastings and a three-course meal accompanied by violinist Abbie Steiling. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden

Neighborhood: Shaw

Price: $15-$20 for Orchid Nights and $75 for Valentine’s Dinner

Valentine’s Day Bouquet Bar

This Friday, Bowood Farms is organizing at Valentine’s Day Bouquet Bar from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at their garden center. Pick up a bouquet of fresh cut flowers for your loved one, for a friend or to treat yourself to something beautiful and fragrant this weekend. Flowers available are first come first serve, so stop by early to get first pick!

When: Friday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Bowood Farms

Neighborhood: Central West End

Price: Free

Angélique Kidjo live in concert

Three-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo will be live in concert at The Sheldon this Friday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. Kidjo’s newest album, “Celia,” just won Best World Music Album at the most recent Grammy Awards. Don’t miss the St. Louis stop of her current world tour! Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, from 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Sheldon

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: $45-$60

Valentine’s Day Cruises

If you’re looking for a scenic, riverfront view for your Valentine’s Day weekend, book a Valentine’s Day dinner cruise for you and your loved one. Tickets include a buffet meal, dessert, live music, a commemorative Champagne flute and a complimentary glass of Champagne, wine or beer—and of course, a one-of-a-kind view. Tickets are available for purchase online for any of the cruise’s three scheduled dinners.

When: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15

Where: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: $55

Black History Month at The Arch: African American Women’s Suffrage

This Saturday, join St. Louisans downtown at the Gateway Arch Visitor Center for a presentation on African American Women’s Suffrage to commemorate Black History Month. Lead by Lynne Jackson, a direct descendent of Dred and Harriet Scott, guests are invited to the center’s Education Classroom to learn about the history of civil rights and African American women’s suffrage.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Gateway Arch Visitor Center

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: Free

Alberta E. Gantt Fashion Show

The 50th annual Alberta E. Gantt Fashion Show is this Saturday at the Marriott St. Louis Airport, presented by the Phyllis Wheatley YWCA. The event kicks off with a reception and shopping experience from 11-11:45 a.m., followed by the fashion show and lunch at 12 p.m. This year’s show covers fashion looks from the last five decades, produced in partnership with the Lindenwood University’s Fashion, Business and Design department. Single tickets, sponsor tickets and more are available for purchase online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Marriott St. Louis Airport

Neighborhood: St. Ann

Price: $65 and up

Two Galentine’s Day rug-making workshops

Celebrate this weekend with your favorite friends by signing up for a Galentine’s Day rug-making workshop hosted at Generations Revival. All supplies will be provided for guests to create an 18-by-18-inch rug during one of two workshops this Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Where: Generations Revival

Neighborhood: Lake St. Louis

Price: $25

My Bloody Valentine at The Darkness

One of St. Louis’s favorite Halloween venues will be open one-night-only for My Bloody Valentine at The Darkness. Tickets for this special Valentine’s haunted house includes candy treats and free photos with The Darkness’ monsters. Why can’t ghouls and ghosts be romantic, right? Tickets are available for purchase online!

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, from 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Darkness

Neighborhood: Soulard

Price: $25

Taste of Soulard

This Saturday and Sunday, enjoy this year’s Taste of Soulard at any of the more than 20 different participating restaurants. Take a look at 2020 menu online for a delicious array of Cajun foods and festive bites. Each ticket includes one drink voucher and six food vouchers. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 15-16, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Various locations

Neighborhood: Soulard

Price: $25

Featured image courtesy of Nick Karvounis.