 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

Mardi Gras might not be until the end of the month, but feel free to get your celebrations started early this weekend with two special events. Stop by Soulard’s delicious Cajun Cook-Off for some New Orleans bites or get dressed up for the Vices and Virtues Mardi Gras Ball. And for anyone shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts, peruse the variety of vendors at two different local marketplace experiences: Procure in Lafayette Square and Show Me Love at Earthbound Beer.

Two exhibition openings at Monaco Gallery

Stop by Monaco Gallery this Friday, Feb. 7, from 7-10 p.m. for the opening reception of the gallery’s newest exhibitions: “Vultures at Midnight” is a group show curated by artist Edo Rosenblith, and “Offer Box” is a solo exhibition featuring works by St. Louis-based artist Peter Pranschke. Both shows will be on view through Friday, March 6.

When: Friday, Feb. 7, from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Monaco Gallery

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

Soulard’s Cajun Cook-Off

With Mardi Gras in just a few weeks, Soulard is kicking off February with a delicious Cajun Cook-Off on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 12-4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a Cajun lunch prepared by Sugarfire Smokehouse, unlimited beverages, music, an amateur chef cook-off, celebrity chef demos and more. General admission and VIP “Kitchen Pass” tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, from 12-4 p.m.

Where: Soulard Market Park

Neighborhood: Soulard

Price: $45-$75

Exhibition opening at The Luminary

In collaboration with St. Louis civil rights law firm ArchCity Defenders, The Luminary presents its spring exhibition, “America’s Mythic Time,” with an opening reception this Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m. The exhibition includes works from artists Kahlil Robert Irving, WORK/PLAY and others alongside memorabilia from several ongoing civil rights efforts in St. Louis.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Luminary

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

Vices and Virtues Mardi Gras Ball

Now in its sixth year, Soulard Restoration Group’s annual Vices and Virtues Mardi Gras Ball is back this Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7-11:30 p.m. This quirky black-tie event includes gourmet food, dessert, an open bar, live entertainment, a silent auction, a costume contest—and likely more unannounced surprises for guests to enjoy! Individual tickets and seat reservations can be found online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: Casa Loma Ballroom

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: $85-$100

Procure with The Women’s Creative

The Women’s Creative quarterly shopping experience, Procure, featuring exclusively women-owned brands, is back this Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lafayette Square. This season’s marketplace includes more than 50 different small businesses. Visit the event page for a full list of participating vendors.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Butler’s Pantry

Neighborhood: Lafayette Square

Price: Free

Chamber Project St. Louis concert

Chamber Project St. Louis presents its newest concert, “Recess: A Musical Playground,” this Sunday, Feb. 9, from 7-9 p.m. at the Schlafly Tap Room’s upstairs event space. The performance features a piece by award-winning composer Valerie Coleman and the world premiere of a new piece from St. Louis composer L.J. White. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Schlafly Tap Room

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: $5-$25

Show Me Love: Makers Market and Fundraiser

Enjoy this sip-and-shop event to support local small business owners and raise money for a good cause. Show Me Love: Makers Market and Fundraiser invites guests to shop with local favorites like Butter Love by L.C., Golden Gems, Microbloomery and more. And don’t forget the “sip” part—Earthbound Beer is donating a portion of its sales to Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis location during the event.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, from 12-3 p.m.

Where: Earthbound Beer

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

Clothing swap at Perennial

Get ready for spring with a fresh wardrobe at Perennial’s Community Clothing Swap this Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1-3 p.m. Entry to the shopping event is $10 with or $15 without clothes to exchange. Guests can also enjoy fresh cookies and complimentary beer from event sponsors Dogtown Pizza and 4 Hands Brewing Company. For more information on what clothes to bring and what to expect from the clothing swap process, visit the event page.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1-3 p.m.

Where: Perennial

Neighborhood: Marine Villa

Price: $10-$15

Featured image courtesy of Becca McHaffie.