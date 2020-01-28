 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

Spend your Friday and Saturday enjoying one-of-a-kind food and drink experiences at The Fattened Caf’s Filipino BBQ pop-up on Cherokee Street and Tapas + Tequila at Lumen St. Louis’ gorgeous event space. And whether you pick up tickets for an evening of jazz featuring actor and singer Norm Lewis or stop by the city’s annual Slumfest Awards concert in The Grove, enjoy a diverse range of live music shows all weekend long.

Norm Lewis at Jazz St. Louis

Celebrated singer and television and Broadway actor Norm Lewis—perhaps best known for his role as Edison Davison on the hit drama “Scandal”—will be in St. Louis for two shows this weekend. Catch Lewis’ final local performance on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Jazz St. Louis. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jazz St. Louis

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: $10-$50

Zafira Quartet: Untold Stories

The Zafira Quartet presents “Untold Stories: Tales and Music of History’s Gay Composers” this weekend with showings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Monocle. The live performance will also be accompanied by stories about the lives of featured composers and musicians. Tickets are available at the door.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, from 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Monocle

Neighborhood: The Grove

Price: $10

Opening weekend for ‘Dress the Part’ from Shakespeare St. Louis

Shakespeare St. Louis presents the opening weekend for “Dress the Part,” a new play directed by The Q Brothers and described as a “hip-hop musical based on Shakespeare’s ‘Two Gentleman of Verona.’” This show runs until Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Ready Room

Neighborhood: The Grove

Price: $20-$35

Filipino BBQ Residency: The Fattened Caf pop-up series

Earthbound Beer is hosting Filipino BBQ Residency: The Fattened Caf, the first of two pop-up food events this Friday, Jan. 31, from 6-9 p.m. on Cherokee Street. Featuring a range of Filipino bites prepared by chef Charlene Lopez Young and her expert team, the non-ticketed event will include unique barbecue-and-beer pairings, baked goods and more.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Earthbound Beer

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

Beth Bombara and Friends live show

Currently on tour promoting her new album “Evergreen,” St. Louis native and award-winning singer-songwriter Beth Bombara is back in the city for a live show at The Focal Point in Maplewood this Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. Bombara plays an acoustic set with special guest Samuel Gregg featuring songs from her album. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, from 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Focal Point

Neighborhood: Maplewood

Price: $10

SlumFest 2020

St. Louis’s annual underground hip-hop music awards, SlumFest 2020, is back this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Atomic Cowboy’s The Bootleg. Enjoy live performances from St. Louis favorites like T-Dubb-O, KVtheWriter, Katarra Parsons, Louis Conphliction and more. Visit the Facebook event page for a full list of categories and this year’s nominees.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9 p.m.

Where: The Bootleg

Neighborhood: The Grove

Price: $10

Tapas + Tequila at Lumen St. Louis

Stunning Downtown West event space Lumen St. Louis hosts Tapas + Tequila this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1-4 p.m. Guests can enjoy more than 100 different tequilas alongside a range of expertly paired tapas options, in addition to a premium open bar, signature cocktails, live music, a commemorative tasting glass and more. General admission, VIP and designated driver tickets are available online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1-4 p.m.

Where: Lumen St. Louis

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: $40-$135

Two workshops at Third Degree Glass Factory

The Third Degree Glass Factory invites you and your loved ones to two Valentine’s Day-themed hands-on workshops this Saturday, Feb. 1. The Heart Experience is a 30-minute workshop that runs all day from 9:30 a.m-4 p.m., allowing participants to create two sculpted glass hearts. The Heart Bead Experience is a workshop from 12-3 p.m. that teaches participants to make a range of different Valentine’s Day glass beads.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, various times

Where: Third Degree Glass Factory

Neighborhood: Central West End

Price: $100-$135

Opening show for ‘Ghost’ and panel discussion

This Sunday marks the opening show for “Ghost,” a play written by Idris Goodwin based on Jason Reynold’s award-winning bestseller by the same name. Presented by Metro Theater Company, the show starts at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a post-show panel discussion featuring the real-life inspiration behind the play’s main character. For a full listing of dates and times, visit the Facebook event page. Individual tickets are available online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.

Where: Grandel Theatre

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: $16-$20

Featured image courtesy of Maddi Bazzocco.