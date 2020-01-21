 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

This weekend, make your way to South City for the birthday celebrations of two St. Louis staples: Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.’s ninth anniversary party in The Grove and Teatopia’s third anniversary party on Cherokee Street. Plus, don’t miss the 2020 St. Louis Whiskey Tasting Festival this Saturday—tickets are almost sold out!

Jackson Stokes CD release show

Singer-songwriter and St. Louis native Jackson Stokes is having his CD release party and concert on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Old Rock House to celebrate his recently-released self-titled debut album. Show openers include St. Louis singer-songwriter and bassist Tonina and Omaha-born blues singer and guitarist Sebastian Lane. Tickets are available online in advance and at the door.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, from 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: Old Rock House

Neighborhood: LaSalle Park

Price: $10-$12

Lunar New Year Celebration at 612North

Stunning downtown venue 612North Event Space + Catering is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration this Friday, Jan. 24, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy an array of delicious, festive food, including Korean fried chicken by Kimchi Guys, an assortment of sushi from Drunken Fish, a dumpling station, night-market-style selections and more. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: 612North Event Space + Catering

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: $10-$35

Exhibition opening at Flood Plain

Flood Plain presents the exhibition opening for “Bobbi Woods: American Spirits,” a solo show featuring works by artist and St. Louis native Bobbi Woods. This will be Woods’ first solo show back in her hometown and will include imagery, video, graphic arts and brand new collage works.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Flood Plain

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

Intentional Living: A Workshop

Shayba Muhammad, the designer who founded both The Maker’s Mart and minimalist jewelry brand Mahnal, is hosting Intentional Living: A Workshop this Saturday afternoon in the Marine Villa neighborhood. The intimate conversation is designed to help participants set goals for the new year. Guests are encouraged to bring pen and paper to the event—and they can shop the Mahnal jewelry collection on display before or after the workshop.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: 2615 Winnebago St. (Winnebago entrance)

Neighborhood: Marine Villa

Price: Free

2020 St. Louis Whiskey Tasting Festival

This year’s St. Louis Whiskey Tasting Festival kicks off this Saturday at Big Daddy’s on The Landing. The expert selection of featured brands and variety of spirits includes Scotch, Irish, single malt, blend, bourbon and rye. Visit the Facebook event page for more details on premium, VIP, general admission and group discounted tickets.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, from 3-6 p.m.

Where: Big Daddy’s

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: $30-$60

Opening weekend of “Wildfire” at Upstream Theater

This weekend marks the U.S. premiere of “Wildfire,” presented by Upstream Theater, newly translated from French to English by Leanna Brodie. The play is directed by Phillip Boehm and stars St. Louis actors Nancy Bell, Tom Wethington and Jane Paradise. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 24-26

Where: The Marcelle

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: $25-$35

Wolpertinger: Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.’s ninth anniversary party

This Sunday, join St. Louis’ vibrant craft brewing community to celebrate Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.’s nine-year anniversary party at its location in The Grove. This year’s annual party features UCBC limited releases, a special UCBC anniversary beer and beers from this year’s guest brewery—all the way from Germany! Guests can also enjoy beers from more than 45 different local breweries, live music, food options and more. VIP tickets have sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for purchase online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1-5 p.m.

Where: Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.

Neighborhood: The Grove

Price: $40

Teatopia’s three-year anniversary

Local Cherokee Street tea aficionado Teatopia is celebrating its three-year anniversary party this Sunday, Jan. 26, from 12-3 p.m with live music, tarot readings, a vintage clothing pop-up and, of course, a selection of more than 70 different absolutely delicious teas alongside Teatopia’s full food menu. A portion of Teatopia’s birthday sales will also be donated to It’s Your Birthday, Inc.

When: Sunday, Jan. 26, from 12-3 p.m.

Where: Teatopia

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

Featured image courtesy of Sebastian Sammer.