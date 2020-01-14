 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

Hopefully you’ve gotten your holiday rest and relaxation in for the new year because this upcoming weekend is packed with a diverse selection of fun events. For a standout dining experience, bring your friends and family to Café Osage’s January Harvest Dinner series or stop by one (or several) restaurants for Clayton Restaurant Week. And enjoy the beginning of the spring exhibition season with openings at projects+gallery and the Contemporary Art Museum.

Exhibition opening at projects+gallery

A new exhibition, “A Charm Against All That,” opens at projects+gallery this weekend with a reception on Thursday, January 16 from 5-8 p.m. Curated by Jessica Baran, the group exhibition includes works exploring the magical and the occult. It runs through Saturday, March 14.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5-8 p.m.

Where: projects+gallery

Neighborhood: Central West End

Price: Free

WWII documentary screening

There will be a film screening of the award-winning World War II documentary “Path of the Past,” the true story of Louis “Louch” Baczewski as told by his filmmaker grandson, in the private lounge at Big Daddies in Soulard on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 7-10 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit HEROES Care, a St. Louis-based national charity serving military families.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Big Daddies

Neighborhood: Soulard

Price: $10

Café Osage Harvest Dinner Series

Popular farm-to-table eatery Café Osage welcomes guests to its January Harvest Dinner series from 6:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17. This month’s dinner starts off with cocktails and appetizers, followed by a delicious four-course menu complemented by regional wines and cheeses. Tickets are on sale now.

When: Thursday-Friday, Jan. 16-17, from 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Café Osage

Neighborhood: Central West End

Price: $90+ per person

Art of Live Festival

This year’s Art of Live Festival kicks off this weekend with 16 artists and five shows across three days of live music. Headliners include bands like Bruiser Queen, Neighbor Lady, *repeat repeat* and more. Tickets for individual shows and festival-wide wristbands are available. Visit the festival’s Facebook page or see our digital story for more info.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 16-18

Where: Various locations

Neighborhood: Various locations

Price: $10-$20

Clayton Restaurant Week

Take your pick of delicious restaurants for Clayton Restaurant Week through Sunday, Jan. 19. Explore any of the 21 participating restaurants for a dining experience that includes a special three-course dinner menu. For a full list of restaurants, prices, menus and reservation options, visit the Clayton Restaurant Week website.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 19, from 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Various locations

Neighborhood: Clayton

Price: $25-$35

Circus Harmony: Fluente

This Saturday and Sunday is the opening weekend for Circus Harmony’s “Fluente, An Underseas Circus Adventure.” The show opens at the City Museum with two showings on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and another showing on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online for these shows and the three next week.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 18-19

Where: City Museum

Neighborhood: Downtown St. Louis

Price: $20

MLK Day Celebration

The Saint Louis Art Museum is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration this Friday, Jan. 17, from 7-8:30 p.m. This year’s event includes a keynote from Tuliza Fleming, interim chief curator of visual arts at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The event is free, but advance registration is recommended.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, from 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Saint Louis Art Museum

Neighborhood: Forest Park

Price: Free

Loop Ice Carnival and Snow Ball

This Saturday and Sunday, enjoy the Loop Ice Carnival with friends and family while browsing an array of gorgeous ice sculptures and multiple live demonstrations. And for the carnival’s 21+ guests, stop by this year’s Snow Ball at Moonrise Hotel’s rooftop venue on Friday, Jan. 17, from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.. Entry is two canned goods or a $5 donation.

When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 17-19

Where: Various Locations

Neighborhood: Delmar Loop

Price: Free

Anomaly Fashion Show and Mixer

The Anomaly Fashion Show and Mixer is this Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. at The Last Hotel featuring a diverse showcase of fashion pieces by Designs by J. Stocking. General tickets for this stylish event include complimentary valet parking, discounted and complimentary cocktails, giveaways and access to the show’s rooftop afterparty. VIP and VVIP tickets are also available.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.

Where: The Last Hotel

Neighborhood: Downtown St. Louis

Price: $25-$60

Exhibition openings and artist talk at CAM

The Contemporary Art Museum presents three exhibitions openings this Friday, Jan. 17, from 7-9 p.m., including “SHELTER,” a solo show by Derek Fordjour; “Dusha,” an exhibition by Liz Johnson Artur; and “The Thirsty Bird,” a video work by Marina Zurkow. The museum is also hosting an artist talk with Liz Johnson Artur on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. The exhibits run through April 19.

When: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18

Where: Contemporary Art Museum

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: Free



Featured image of Derek Fordjour’s painting “Three Bend Deep” courtesy of the Contemporary Art Museum.