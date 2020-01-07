 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

This weekend’s list of don’t miss events include Schlafly’s Cabin Fever Beer Festival, 4 Hands Brewing Co.’s anniversary party at Delmar Hall, the opening weekend for a celebrated August Wilson play presented by The Black Rep and so much more. And for anyone with a health-related New Year’s resolution, don’t miss this weekend’s series of fun yoga sessions hosted by Yoga Buzz.

The Black Rep presents ‘Two Trains Running’

It’s the opening weekend for one of August Wilson’s celebrated plays, “Two Trains Running,” presented by The Black Rep at Wash U’s Edison Theatre. This award-winning play runs from Wednesday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets are available online.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 9-12

Where: Edison Theatre, Washington University in St. Louis

Neighborhood: Clayton

Price: $15-$50

Yoga Buzz event series

Local community yoga organization Yoga Buzz continues its all-levels yoga sessions with three sessions this weekend. On Thursday, join Yoga Buzz for Yoga + Cocktails to enjoy a yoga session followed by drinks at one of the city’s trendiest hotels. Tickets include a yoga and free cocktail at The Last Hotel. On Saturday, stop by Yoga + Coma Coffee for an hour-long yoga session at Earthbound Beer. Tickets include yoga, a free coffee from Coma Coffee and a free beer from Earthbound Beer. Spend your Sunday morning at Recess STL for Yoga + Drinks & Recreation. Tickets include yoga, a free cocktail and games.

Yoga + Cocktails

When: Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Last Hotel

Neighborhood: Downtown St. Louis

Price: $15

Yoga + Coma Coffee

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Earthbound Beer

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: $15

Yoga + Drinks & Recreation

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, from 9-11 a.m.

Where: Recess STL

Neighborhood: The Grove

Price: $15

PINKO Trunk Show

Bring your fashion-forward friends to MG Women this weekend for the PINKO Trunk Show. Browse colorful styles and trends from the Italian fashion brand during the cocktail reception on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at MG Women’s Ladue location. A portion of the proceeds benefit the St. Louis Fashion Fund. The trunk show will be available to shop from Thursday, Jan. 9, through Saturday, Jan. 11.

When: Cocktail reception Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-6 p.m.

Where: MG Women

Neighborhood: Ladue

Price: Free

4 Hands Brewing Co. eighth anniversary

Innovative craft beer company 4 Hands Brewing Co. celebrates its eighth anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 11, with a party and concert featuring MU330, Clownvis and Earthworms. Entry is free for ticket holders, but admission is first come, first served. A full list of locations to pick up free tickets is included on the 4 Hands Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, from 8-11:45 p.m.

Where: Delmar Hall

Neighborhood: The Delmar Loop

Price: Free

Schlafly’s Cabin Fever Beer Festival

Schlafly Bottleworks invites St. Louisans to its annual winter Cabin Fever Beer Festival this weekend to sip their favorite beers in the comfort of bonfires and the venue’s heated patio. Enjoy more than 40 different seasonal and year-round favorites, plus live music and food. Tickets include unlimited beer samples, a commemorative tasting glass and full access to the festival grounds.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, from 12-4 p.m.

Where: Schlafly Bottleworks

Neighborhood: Maplewood

Price: $35

Songs from Nordic Lands showcase

The St. Louis String Collective brings together string musicians across a range of genres for educational and performance opportunities that explore non-traditional techniques and styles from around the world. This Sunday afternoon, join the collective for “Songs from Nordic Lands,” a showcase of folk tunes from Norway, Sweden and Denmark performed by members of the STLSC collective.

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.

Where: Stone Spiral Coffee and Curios

Neighborhood: Maplewood

Price: Free

Left Bank Books presents Amy Spalding

Author and St. Louis native Amy Spalding returns to her hometown for a book signing and discussion of her new novel “We Used to Be Friends.” Spalding, who grew up in St. Louis and attended Webster University, was recently called “the funniest YA contemporary writer out there” by Book Riot’s Hey YA Podcast. Visit Left Bank Books on Sunday, Jan. 12, to catch the author on the St. Louis stop of her multi-city book tour.

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.

Where: Left Bank Books

Neighborhood: Central West End

Price: Free

Featured image courtesy of Clem Onojeghuo.