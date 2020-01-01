 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

Welcome to 2020! Can you believe it? It’s a brand new decade with a whole new year of whttps://www.alivemag.com/what-to-do-in-st…-this-weekend-76/onderful things to do all around our city. For those of us starting the new year with health and wellness on our minds, sign up for the Pulitzer’s Wellness Series or visit Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop for a workshop on making your own healthy herbal remedies. Monaco Gallery is also opening two exhibitions this Friday featuring work by two St. Louis artists to start off the year.

Blues Brunch at Ballpark Village

Sports fans are invited to attend the inaugural Blues Brunch at Ballpark Village, hosted by FOX Sports Midwest Live! and featuring blues tunes from the Charles Glenn Group. Guests can enjoy drink and brunch specials in addition to live music. Stick around after the event and enjoy Downtown amenities before cheering on the St. Louis Blues later that afternoon. Single tickets and discounted advance group rates are available online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Ballpark Village

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: $5-$40

Two exhibition openings at Monaco

Artist-owned cooperative Monaco kicks off the new year with “Looker” and “SLIME,” two new exhibitions opening this Friday from 7-10 p.m. Both shows feature works by St. Louis-based artists. “Looker” is a solo show of paintings by Chloe West, and “SLIME” includes paintings and sculptures from Nick Schleicher.

When: Friday, Jan. 3, from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Monaco Gallery

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

‘Everybody Street’ documentary screening

The International Photography Hall of Fame hosts a screening of “Everybody Street,” a street photography documentary highlighting some of New York’s most iconic street photographers including Bruce Davidson, Elliott Erwitt and Mary Ellen Mark. RSVPs are required and can be completed by phone at 314.535.1999 or email at info@iphf.org. Check the website for a peek at the trailer and a full list of the photographers.

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1:30 p.m.

Where: International Photography Hall of Fame

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: $5-$10

Wellness Series: Tai Chi

As part of its ongoing event series, The Pulitzer Arts Foundation hosts Wellness Series: Tai Chi this Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1-2:30 p.m. Attendees will be led by Master Violet Li, and no former tai chi experience is required. Registration is currently full, but those interested are invited to join the waitlist.

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Pulitzer Arts Foundation

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: Free

Craft Lab: Winter Wellness

This Sunday, Jan. 5, join attendees and a guest instructor for Craft Lab: Winter Wellness at Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop. Learn natural ways to boost your immune system and fight seasonal sniffles with preventative herbal remedies and helpful herbs. Tickets include a DIY kit with instructions.

When: Sunday, Jan. 5, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop

Neighborhood: Webster Groves

Price: $34

Featured image courtesy of Brooke Lark.