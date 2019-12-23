 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

This weekend, St. Louisans are invited to celebrate the anniversaries of two especially delicious local favorites while commemorating the closing of a longtime Cherokee Street venue. For a fun and fancy evening in Grand Center, catch the closing weekend of “Wicked” at the Fox Theatre or “Beauty and the Beast” in concert with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Schlafly’s 28th anniversary party

Longtime St. Louis staple Schlafly Beer celebrates its 28th anniversary with a day-long party this Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Schlafly Tap Room. The veteran brewery promises a fully stocked selection of Schlafly favorites at 1991 prices alongside the Tap Room’s delicious food menu and live music starting at 4 p.m.

When: Thursday, Dec. 26, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Schlafly Tap Room

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: Free

Closing weekend of ‘Wicked’

This is the last weekend to catch the current run of the iconic Broadway musical “Wicked” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. After a wonderful December run, the untold true story of the witches of Oz closes with showings on Thursday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 26-29

Where: The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: $59-$249

‘The Future Is Female’ comedy show

The Heavy Anchor presents the eighth installment of “The Future Is Female: A Stand-Up Comedy Show” this Friday, Dec. 27, from 8-11 p.m. The show features an all-women lineup of some of the funniest stand-up comedians in the Midwest. Tickets are available online.

When: Friday, Dec. 27, from 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Heavy Anchor

Neighborhood: Bevo

Price: $10

‘Beauty and the Beast’ in concert

This weekend only, enjoy the beloved Disney fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast” in concert with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Experience St. Louis’ own world-class musicians bringing the movie classic to life with a performance of the show’s iconic soundtrack. Tickets are available online for a Friday show at 7 p.m. and two Saturday shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28

Where: Powell Hall

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: $35-$71.50

House of India’s 25th anniversary

This weekend, popular restaurant House of India celebrates its 25th anniversary by inviting guests to enjoy a special dinner buffet full of its most delicious offerings. Buffet tickets include four appetizers, four vegetarian or non-vegetarian entrees, four different types of bread and four desserts. Guests are more than welcome to stop by, but in anticipation of large crowds, reservations are highly recommended.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 28-29

Where: House of India

Neighborhood: University City

Price: $17.95

Mathea Morais’ book signing for ‘There You Are’

Subterranean Books is hosting a reading and book signing with author and educator Mathea Morais featuring her debut novel “There You Are.” The book is a coming-of-age story based in St. Louis, drawing from Morais’ own upbringing in the city. Join the author on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 7-8 p.m.—and to prepare, check out Guided: St. Louis’ interview with the author.

When: Sunday, Dec. 29, from 7-8 p.m.

Where: Subterranean Books

Neighborhood: Delmar Loop

Price: Free

Foam’s Final Show

After a decade of live shows, pop-ups, parties and events, Cherokee Street cornerstone Foam is closing its doors. Stop by Foam’s Final Show to enjoy a lineup of more than 15 different musicians, artists and performers as the neighborhood says goodbye to the venue and 10 years of good times and even better company.

When: Sunday, Dec. 29, from 12-11:30 p.m.

Where: Foam

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

