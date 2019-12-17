 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

Dive into the arts this weekend for some creative events, including a fashion and textile conversation at projects+exhibitions and “Home Alone” in concert at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Stop by Piper Palm House’s Frosted event series in Tower Grove Park, Mad Art Gallery’s holiday weekend in Soulard or Wild Carrot’s jazz-infused evening in the Shaw neighborhood for delicious seasonal cocktails.

Winter Listening: Jazz

Wild Carrot, the gorgeous urban event space in the Shaw neighborhood, is hosting Winter Listening: Jazz this Thursday, Dec. 19. Guests are invited to purchase drinks at the venue’s bar or bring their own to enjoy a cozy evening of some of the best jazz music in the city. Tickets—which include admission and light snacks—are available online and at the door.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Wild Carrot

Neighborhood: Shaw

Price: $5

“A Life in the Theater” closing weekend

This weekend is the closing weekend for “A Life in the Theater,” presented by the St. Louis Actors’ Studio and written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Mamet. The comedy, which received positive reviews from The New York Times and Village Voice, was called “a comic masterpiece” by the New York Daily News. Tickets and a full schedule of this weekend’s showtimes are available online.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 19-22

Where: Gaslight Theater

Neighborhood: Central West End

Price: $15-$35

‘Home Alone’ in concert with SLSO

This weekend only, be sure to catch the holiday classic “Home Alone” in concert at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Guests are invited to enjoy an absolutely delightful evening with the family-friendly comedy accompanied live by our city’s world-class orchestra. Tickets are available online.

When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-21

Where: Powell Hall

Neighborhood: Grand Center

Price: $38-$70

Holiday Flower Bar

Family-owned garden center Bowood Farms is hosting its Holiday Flower Bar this weekend. Visitors can choose fresh flowers from Bowood Farms’ standout selection to add some colorful greenery, bouquets and centerpieces to their holiday decorations. Flowers are first-come, first-served, so guests are invited to arrive early for first choice.

When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Bowood Farms

Neighborhood: Central West End

Price: Free

Pop-up with Oakland artist Vida Vazquez

Mesa Home’s last guest vendor of the year is a pop-up with Oakland artist Vida Vazquez, happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vida Vazquez’s exceptionally colorful, sustainably made jewelry would make the perfect gift for any fashion-forward friend or family member who loves to stand out.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Mesa Home

Neighborhood: Cherokee Street

Price: Free

Anatomy of a McQueen Garment

Join textile conservator Zoe Perkins for Anatomy of a McQueen Garment at projects+exhibitions in collaboration with Barrett Barrera Project’s current exhibition “Ann Ray & Lee McQueen: RENDEZ-VOUS.” This Saturday, Perkins will guide visitors through a discussion of garment construction, preservation techniques and McQueen’s legendary craftsmanship. Holiday cookies and mimosas are provided!

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: projects+exhibitions

Neighborhood: The Grove

Price: Free

Merry Maker Party and Blitzen Brunch

Mad Art Gallery hosts two days of festive fun this Friday and Saturday in Soulard. On Saturday evening, enjoy Merry Maker, a 21+ holiday pop-up party featuring cocktails, appetizers and live music. Tickets are available online. And Sunday morning, guests are invited to Blitzen Brunch, a family-friendly brunch buffet with holiday cocktails, house-made eggnog, live music and more. Tickets for children and adults can be purchased online.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 21-22

Where: Mad Art Gallery

Neighborhood: Soulard

Price: $10

Frosted at Tower Grove Park’s Piper Palm House

Tower Grove Park’s beautiful Piper Palm House is hosting Frosted: a five-day holiday cocktail series. Events run from Thursday, Dec. 19, through Monday, Dec. 23, and feature live music, nightly performances and local food trucks. Stop by on Sunday, Dec. 22, for a special family-friendly event that includes a range of fun activities for the whole family starting at 11 a.m.

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Piper Palm House

Neighborhood: Shaw

Price: Free

Featured image courtesy of Brooke Lark.