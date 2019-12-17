What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend
Dive into the arts this weekend for some creative events, including a fashion and textile conversation at projects+exhibitions and “Home Alone” in concert at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Stop by Piper Palm House’s Frosted event series in Tower Grove Park, Mad Art Gallery’s holiday weekend in Soulard or Wild Carrot’s jazz-infused evening in the Shaw neighborhood for delicious seasonal cocktails.
Winter Listening: Jazz
Wild Carrot, the gorgeous urban event space in the Shaw neighborhood, is hosting Winter Listening: Jazz this Thursday, Dec. 19. Guests are invited to purchase drinks at the venue’s bar or bring their own to enjoy a cozy evening of some of the best jazz music in the city. Tickets—which include admission and light snacks—are available online and at the door.
When: Thursday, Dec. 19, from 7-9 p.m.
Where: Wild Carrot
Neighborhood: Shaw
Price: $5
“A Life in the Theater” closing weekend
This weekend is the closing weekend for “A Life in the Theater,” presented by the St. Louis Actors’ Studio and written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Mamet. The comedy, which received positive reviews from The New York Times and Village Voice, was called “a comic masterpiece” by the New York Daily News. Tickets and a full schedule of this weekend’s showtimes are available online.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 19-22
Where: Gaslight Theater
Neighborhood: Central West End
Price: $15-$35
‘Home Alone’ in concert with SLSO
This weekend only, be sure to catch the holiday classic “Home Alone” in concert at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Guests are invited to enjoy an absolutely delightful evening with the family-friendly comedy accompanied live by our city’s world-class orchestra. Tickets are available online.
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-21
Where: Powell Hall
Neighborhood: Grand Center
Price: $38-$70
Holiday Flower Bar
Family-owned garden center Bowood Farms is hosting its Holiday Flower Bar this weekend. Visitors can choose fresh flowers from Bowood Farms’ standout selection to add some colorful greenery, bouquets and centerpieces to their holiday decorations. Flowers are first-come, first-served, so guests are invited to arrive early for first choice.
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Bowood Farms
Neighborhood: Central West End
Price: Free
Pop-up with Oakland artist Vida Vazquez
Mesa Home’s last guest vendor of the year is a pop-up with Oakland artist Vida Vazquez, happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vida Vazquez’s exceptionally colorful, sustainably made jewelry would make the perfect gift for any fashion-forward friend or family member who loves to stand out.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Mesa Home
Neighborhood: Cherokee Street
Price: Free
Anatomy of a McQueen Garment
Join textile conservator Zoe Perkins for Anatomy of a McQueen Garment at projects+exhibitions in collaboration with Barrett Barrera Project’s current exhibition “Ann Ray & Lee McQueen: RENDEZ-VOUS.” This Saturday, Perkins will guide visitors through a discussion of garment construction, preservation techniques and McQueen’s legendary craftsmanship. Holiday cookies and mimosas are provided!
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: projects+exhibitions
Neighborhood: The Grove
Price: Free
Merry Maker Party and Blitzen Brunch
Mad Art Gallery hosts two days of festive fun this Friday and Saturday in Soulard. On Saturday evening, enjoy Merry Maker, a 21+ holiday pop-up party featuring cocktails, appetizers and live music. Tickets are available online. And Sunday morning, guests are invited to Blitzen Brunch, a family-friendly brunch buffet with holiday cocktails, house-made eggnog, live music and more. Tickets for children and adults can be purchased online.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 21-22
Where: Mad Art Gallery
Neighborhood: Soulard
Price: $10
Frosted at Tower Grove Park’s Piper Palm House
Tower Grove Park’s beautiful Piper Palm House is hosting Frosted: a five-day holiday cocktail series. Events run from Thursday, Dec. 19, through Monday, Dec. 23, and feature live music, nightly performances and local food trucks. Stop by on Sunday, Dec. 22, for a special family-friendly event that includes a range of fun activities for the whole family starting at 11 a.m.
When: Sunday, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Piper Palm House
Neighborhood: Shaw
Price: Free
Featured image courtesy of Brooke Lark.