 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

This weekend offers another spread of seasonal markets and vendors along with some especially scenic and entertaining venues to complete your holiday shopping—from the City Museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park to the Saint Louis Art Museum and the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Also, don’t miss COCA’s winter performance featuring all three of the organization’s dynamic dance ensembles.

Last Blues Cruise of 2019 with the Soulard Blues Band

The last Blues Cruise of the year sets sail this Thursday evening and features the ever-popular local group the Soulard Blues Band. Enjoy a scenic riverfront view of the St. Louis skyline while listening to the some of the city’s most classic sounds. The cruise boards at 8 p.m. from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch location downtown. Guests must be over 21 years old. Tickets are required and can be purchased in advance.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, from 8-11 p.m.

Where: Gateway Arch Riverboats

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: $22

parti at Centro Modern Furnishing

Join the local creative community for parti on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Centro Modern Furnishings in the Central West End. The evening includes a social gathering over food from Brennan’s and drinks from 1220 and 4 Hands Brewing Co. starting at 5:30 p.m., a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m., live music from The Dhoruba Collection and shopping shopping opportunities from local vendors like May’s Place, East + West, Mahnal and Takashima Records. Centro is giving away an Emeco Navy chair valued at $575 to a lucky attendee. To enter, submit your email address in advance and be sure to stay until the drawing at 8 p.m.

Holiday Maker’s Market

Visit the Holiday Maker’s Market at City Museum this weekend for a family-friendly shopping experience with 25 local vendors and brands surrounded by your favorite City Museum attractions. Live music and the holiday market are on the museum’s third floor, while campfire s’mores and hot chocolate are on the first floor. Entry into the market is free with general admission tickets.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: City Museum

Neighborhood: Downtown

Price: Free with single-day ticket for $16

Annual Holidays in Old North Festival

Join the residents of the historic Old North neighborhood for the annual Holidays in Old North Festival, featuring a day of holiday festivities right across the street from the classic Crown Candy Kitchen. Enjoy free photos with Santa, vendors selling seasonal gifts, live candy cane making and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Corner of 14th Street and Montgomery Street

Neighborhood: Old North

Price: Free

Keys for Keys Performance Series and Fundraiser

This week Jackson Pianos hosts the Keys for Keys Performance Series and Fundraiser to raise support and awareness for Places for People, a community health organization focused on mental illness and substance abuse. The local piano shop offers a free public performance called Carols at the Spinet (featuring its signature bright yellow piano) on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Soulard Farmers Market; two additional free shows take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Blue Strawberry and Tuesday, Dec. 17, at The Dark Room, featuring Ethan Leinwand, Nick Pence and Miss Jubilee.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Soulard Farmers Market

Neighborhood: Soulard

Price: Free

Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Laumeier Sculpture Park

The Laumeier Holiday Pop-Up Shop is this Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. inside the Aronson Fine Arts Center. The one-day-only indoor market features more than 20 different vendors and artists, including ButterLove by LC, Firecracker Press, Theresa Joy Studio and BODA CLAY.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Laumeier Sculpture Park

Neighborhood: Sunset Hills

Price: Free

COCA presents “Winter Rep: A Movement In Color”

COCA presents “Winter Rep: A Movement in Color” featuring all three COCA Dance Ensembles: COCAdance, Ballet Eclectica and the COCA Hip-Hop Crew. The show, which celebrates the work of artists of color, has two showtimes on Saturday and two showtimes on Sunday. Ticket information and a full list of showtimes are available online.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15

Where: Washing University in St. Louis, Edison Theatre

Neighborhood: Skinker-DeBaliviere

Price: $16-$20

Winter Celebrations at Saint Louis Art Museum

Stop by the Saint Louis Art Museum on Saturday and Sunday for Winter Celebrations, two festive days filled with art activities, seasonal treats and dance performances by Afriky Lolo, St. Louis Osuwa Taiko, Hispanic Festival, Inc., the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association and more. Visit the museum’s website for a full schedule of performances and events on both days.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Saint Louis Art Museum

Neighborhood: Forest Park

Price: Free

Holiday Bazaar 2019 at 4 Hands Brewing Co.

4 Hands Brewing Co. hosts its Holiday Bazaar 2019 on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy signature drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Co. while browsing more than 20 different vendors for an array of locally made gifts.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 4 Hands Brewing Co.

Neighborhood: LaSalle Park

Price: Free

