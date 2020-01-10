 The Wolpertinger Hops Back to Urban Chestnut for Its Annual Beer Festival

Each year, more than 45 St. Louis-area breweries gather for a special celebration. They raise their glasses to the festival’s namesake, the Wolpertinger—a mythical beast from Germany with wings, antlers, fangs and bunny ears—but the gathering is actually intended to honor the spirit and community of local craft brewers. The Wolpertinger is just a fun way to represent the eclectic final results when you mix entrepreneurs’ can-do attitudes with an abundance of creativity.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company hosts the ninth annual gathering of brewers and beer enthusiasts on Jan. 26 from 1-5 p.m. at its Brewery and Bierhall in The Grove.

To mark the company’s ninth anniversary, UCBC is brewing Wolpertinger 2020, a coffee barleywine with Kaldi’s Coffee just for the Wolpertinger Festival. As usual, it’s also offering beers from The U.R.B. Experimental Series and pizza by the slice from The U.R.B. kitchen.

For $40, you can sample all the special and unique beers from local craft brewers, along with special guest brewery Karmeliten Brauerei from Straubing, Germany. You’ll also receive a commemorative glass, hear live music and experience a few surprises.

UCBC is offering two free tickets, a $25 gift card and more to a lucky guest—enter to win via the link below.

And that mythical beast? You can raise your glass to it, too—during his customary procession throughout the Bierhall.

General admission tickets for Sunday, Jan. 26, are on sale now. For a complete list of breweries and other details, visit urbanchestnut.com/wolpertinger.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Images courtesy of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.

This post has been brought to you in part by the mentioned organization. Thank you for supporting the companies that keep ALIVE and Guided growing.