 SLAM Underground Is Back. SLAM Underground Is Back.

“Repeat” after us: SLAM Underground is back! The inspiration for this month’s event comes from the Saint Louis Art Museum’s exhibition “Javanese Batik Textiles.”

The artisans of Java—the most populous island in the archipelago nation of Indonesia—are renowned for their hand-drawn batik textiles, and the museum is featuring 20 of the stunningly detailed pieces now through June 7.

SLAM Underground invites guests to kick off 2020 by putting on their boldest outfits and favorite patterned designs on the last Friday of January for art, gallery games and a signature cocktail at the cash bar. The musical guest is the JazzRap collective LOOPRAT.

This is the fifth year of the unconventional nighttime series, which draws thousands of visitors to the museum in Forest Park the last Friday night of each month. Activities include art-making “Creative Labs” plus everything from scavenger hunts to dance performances to demos by working artists.

Celebrate your extra day this leap year at an extremely “Extra” SLAM Underground on the last Friday in February. The museum is preparing for leap day with an evening of art, music and cocktails on Feb. 28. And mark your calendars now for the third SLAM Underground of 2020 on March 27: “Spark.”

SLAM Underground’s “Repeat” is Friday, Jan. 31, from 7-10 p.m. at the Saint Louis Art Museum. Admission is free.

Images courtesy of the Saint Louis Art Museum.

