 Not-to-Be-Missed Acts at the Art of Live Music Festival

For the sixth year in a row, ORH Concerts and its event venue, the Old Rock House, are starting off the new year with a festival that honors both live performances and St. Louis’ diverse collection of live music venues. From Jan. 16-18, the Art of Live Festival highlights a diverse group of local, national and international musical artists at both Off Broadway in Benton Park and the Old Rock House Downtown.

Designed to cover all the bases, the festival features a selection of hometown favorites and on the rise—acts including St. Louis’ own Bruiser Queen, LéPonds, Tidal Volume, Brothers Lazaroff and Jesus Christ Supercar—as well as the buzzworthy Yola (Nashville), Neighbor Lady (Atlanta), *repeat repeat (Nashville) and Stef Chura (Detroit).

Image of Neighbor Lady courtesy of Art of Live Festival.

Bruiser Queen

Thursday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m., Old Rock House

There’s no way to pigeonhole the dynamic duo of Jason Potter and Morgan Nusbaum. Known as Bruiser Queen, they’ve cut their teeth as a searing live band that blends garage rock, punk and smidgens of rockabilly to sheer perfection. Relentless in pushing the envelope, they’ve established themselves a jewel in our city’s music scene. The bill also features Tidal Volume, an area outfit who takes pop melodies to interesting new places.

Yola

Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., Off Broadway

No matter how you slice it, Yola, is a pretty big deal. A darling of indie radio and national tastemakers, this queen of country soul caught ears with her stunning debut, “Walk Through Fire,” produced by Dan Auerbach. Her music is rich in flavor and deep in texture, blending tremolo guitars with fiddles and orchestral arrangements. Her songs of lost love, pain and heartbreak also pull all the right strings, helping to establish her as an artist on the rise. The show is sold out, but buying an Art of Live writstband will save you from calling in favors or digging around for spare tickets—but hurry, because only a few wristbands remain. Not to be missed.

Image of Stef Chura courtesy of Art of Live Festival.

*repeat repeat/Stef Chura/Jesus Christ Supercar

Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m., Old Rock House

Beneath the glossy coating, Nashville’s *repeat repeat offers listeners more than polished pop candy. The band’s latest record, “Glazed,” finds the husband-and-wife tandem of Jared and Kristyn Corder throwing down catchy melodies wrapped snugly in blistering guitars. Detroit’s Stef Chura headlines the evening with songs from her recent album “Midnight” (produced by Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest). Always exploring the spaces between lyrics and melody, she is a restless soul whose songs are both contemplative and explorative. The raucous and rowdy trio Jesus Christ Supercar opens the show with a selection of pulsing and pounding rhythms that defy rigid categorization.

Off Broadway Winter Formal

Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m., Off Broadway

The Art of Live Festival caps off this year’s concerts with an evening that provides something for everyone with funk, electro, folk and classic country represented by a diverse selection of artists, including Austin’s house/dubstep purveyor John Henry, the STL’s super-funky Hazard to Ya Booty, indie-alternative singer Cara Louise and the twangy veterans Brothers Lazaroff. House DJ Matty Coonfield spins beats between sets. Dress up and get your groove on.

A complete list of all the artists and information about wristband and single ticket sales is available online. Tickets for individual shows may also be sold at the door, unless the show is sold out in advance.

Featured image of Bruiser Queen courtesy of Art of Live Festival.