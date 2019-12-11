 New Year’s Eve Options Abound at Westport Plaza

Roll into 2020 with a fabulous night out at Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights. Kick off your New Year’s Eve celebration with a free fireworks display from the outdoor village at 6 p.m. Then pick from a range of fun-filled options from the entertainment venues that call the plaza home.

Westport Social

The $25 cover at this classic bar and gaming lounge includes a Champagne toast at midnight, balloon drop, party favors and live music from Dance Floor Riot and DJ Sugar Skull. For guaranteed seating, call 314.548.2876.

Drunken Fish

Enjoy a decadent four-course dinner or festive late-night party at Drunken Fish. For dinner, receive two cocktails plus a selection of the restaurant’s highly regarded sushi and Japanese specialties. The party includes a premium open bar, live music by Party Pros and DJ P. Money, an appetizer and sushi buffet and more. Reserve either experience (or both!) by Dec. 15 for the early bird special rate.

The Funny Bone

The Funny Bone welcomes Michael Malone, an award-winning stand-up comedian, for three special New Year’s Eve shows at 5, 7 and 10 p.m. The final performance features a Champagne toast at midnight and continental breakfast after the show. Tickets can be purchased online.

Trainwreck Saloon

One of Westport’s longest-running establishments, Trainwreck Saloon, brings you New Year’s Eve with Bitter Pill. The $15 cover includes live music, party favors, DJ Swag, dinner specials and a Champagne toast at midnight. VIP tables are available (while supplies last) by contacting Holly via email. Sheraton Hotel packages are also available.

Paul Mineo’s

What better way to wrap up 2019 than a visit to Paul Mineo’s first-class Sicilian trattoria for a special menu featuring surf and turf, sea bass and a stuffed filet. To make your reservation, call 314.878.8180.

Images courtesy of Westport Plaza.