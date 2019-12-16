 Impress Your Date at One of These 10 St. Louis Date-Night Restaurants

Whether you’re headed out on your first date or rekindling the flame with a long-term partner, you can’t go wrong with this lineup of St. Louis date-night restaurants.

Bulrush

Chef Rob Connoley focuses on historic Ozark cuisine updated with contemporary flare in this Midtown eatery. Think country pork, corn bread, and greens married with avant-garde gastronomy technique. For a unique date experience, make a reservation for Bulrush‘s tasting menu, which changes daily and is not released in advance. Or, for a quicker meal before a show at the Fox Theater, sit at the bar and enjoy dishes like seared walleye and pork steak with sweet potato puree.

Vicia

Shortlisted for the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant, Vicia drummed up a litany of well-deserved buzz upon its opening by husband-wife team Tara and Michael Gallina. With an unapologetically vegetable-forward menu, the Gallinas set out to bring new combinations of menu items and flavors to St. Louis, bringing about an exceptionally positive response. Take your date to the patio, where you can sit around the ambient fire pits and enjoy a cocktail before or after dinner.

Image of Olio courtesy of Carmen Troesser.

Elaia + Olio

Israel-born innovator and famed St. Louis-based chef Ben Poremba has a knack for developing hot new restaurant concepts, finding extraordinary talent and then handing off the reigns. It’s a concept he perfected upon opening Elaia + Olio, a dual-sided Botanical Heights restaurant with the more casual Olio on one side, and fine-dining Elaia on the other. For a luxurious treat, take your date to Elaia and let the chef stretch your palate with the contemporary Mediterranean and Middle Eastern-inspired tasting menu, which diners rave about.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria

Local chef and restaurateur Katie Collier’s endeavors have been well received in St. Louis—and once you try her artisan pizza and handmade pasta, it makes sense why. With locations in Clayton and Rock Hill, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria is the perfect place to get to know your date while enjoying this casual and contemporary Italian-inspired eatery.

Vin de Set

Located in Lafayette Square, Vin de Set offers up a taste of authentic French fare in the heart of the city. Kick off your meal with a few selections of rich, flavorful fromage alongside a glass of wine and keep things going with signature entree dishes like the eggplant Napoleon, moules and frites and roast beef crepes. If you’re able to grab a seat on Vin de Set’s rooftop, you’re in luck. The outdoor dining space offers excellent skyline views of the city.

Image of The Benevolent King courtesy of Carmen Troesser.

The Benevolent King

Another of Poremba’s innovations is Maplewood‘s cozy The Benevolent King. Similar to Olio in style and price point, expect an eclectic array of delicious, authentic eats, like the lamb meatballs, baba ganoush, falafel, Turkish feta, vegetable couscous and more. Guests are encouraged to share, making this trendy spot the perfect place to take your date.

Herbie’s

Sip cocktails and test out a fresh menu of appetizers on the patio while listening to live jazz music at Herbie’s in Clayton, the perfect place to rekindle the flame of a long-term relationship or get to know someone new. You’ll love the American twist on the classic French bistro. On chef Ramon Cuffie‘s menu, we recommend the filet mignon with wild mushrooms and the pan-seared scallops with Brussels sprouts.

Russell’s on Macklind

Venture over to South City for a down-home dining experience with Russell’s on Macklind. Chef Russell Ping’s dinner offerings focus on familiar but elevated comfort foods like bacon-wrapped meatloaf, pan roasted chicken and hand-cut pappardelle. Russell’s large plates are perfect for sharing over lively date-night conversation.

Cafe Mochi

A sushi-lover’s dream, Cafe Mochi on South Grand has it all: sashimi and nigiri sushi, classic rolls, edamame, specialty cocktails and more. Once you order a few rolls, you’ll love the beautiful spread that arrives: an artfully arranged variety that’ll satisfy your tastebuds. Pro tip: The crunchy bagel roll is to die for.

Sardella

No list of St. Louis restaurants would be complete without mention of an establishment from renowned local James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft. With a menu inspired by old-world Italy at Sardella in Clayton, you and your date can enjoy delicious eats in a light and bright Mediterranean seaside setting. Pro tip: They serve Sump coffee and also have a killer brunch menu.

Featured image courtesy of Carmen Troesser.

This story has been updated from the version first published on June 8, 2018.