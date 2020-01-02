Herbie’s: Timeless Fine Dining in Clayton’s Central Business District
Balancing nostalgia with modern tastes and trends is a tall order, but Herbie’s executes it well. In fact, owner Aaron Teitelbaum has assembled a team that makes it look easy. The iconic Clayton restaurant feels like home, whether you’ve been a regular for decades or dropped by for the very first time during happy hour for the live music (every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).
Executive chef Ramon Cuffie is the perfect bridge between tradition and transition. He has childhood memories of dining at Balaban’s—Herbie’s predecessor at its former location in the Central West End—but he also brings fresh energy thanks to years of cooking nationally and internationally. Cuffie isn’t about to disrupt the beloved beef Wellington or escargot, but he will gently prod fans of those menu staples to expand their palates. Maybe it’s with the house-cured ora king salmon. Maybe it’s with a flatbread or slider or soup du jour. Maybe, just maybe, he can tempt them to try the tofu and grits.
Service is routinely exceptional. From a quick bite at the bar to standing-room-only special events to private parties, business gatherings or wine dinners, customers feel connected to each other—and to the kitchen. This dedication to hospitality is Teitelbaum’s “secret sauce,” and it flavors everything at Herbie’s.
8100 Maryland Ave.
314.769.9595
While you’re in the neighborhood …
Avenue
For satisfying fare every meal of every day, look no further—Diane and Bryan Carr’s menu at Avenue has the right dish for every taste.
12 N. Meramec Ave.
314.727.4141
Tani Sushi Bistro
The 38 specialty sushi rolls steal the spotlight, but Tani’s traditional and fusion-style Japanese dishes deserve awards for their supporting roles.
7726 Forsyth Blvd.
314.296.8069
Café Napoli
Café Napoli has been synonymous with fine Italian dining in its café since 1989 and with lively nightlife on the bar side since 2003.
7754 Forsyth Blvd.
314.863.5731
Images courtesy of Carmen Troesser.
This story originally appeared in Guided: Clayton, available now in a digital issue and in print at these locations.