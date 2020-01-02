 Herbie’s: Timeless Fine Dining in Clayton’s Central Business District

Balancing nostalgia with modern tastes and trends is a tall order, but Herbie’s executes it well. In fact, owner Aaron Teitelbaum has assembled a team that makes it look easy. The iconic Clayton restaurant feels like home, whether you’ve been a regular for decades or dropped by for the very first time during happy hour for the live music (every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).

Executive chef Ramon Cuffie is the perfect bridge between tradition and transition. He has childhood memories of dining at Balaban’s—Herbie’s predecessor at its former location in the Central West End—but he also brings fresh energy thanks to years of cooking nationally and internationally. Cuffie isn’t about to disrupt the beloved beef Wellington or escargot, but he will gently prod fans of those menu staples to expand their palates. Maybe it’s with the house-cured ora king salmon. Maybe it’s with a flatbread or slider or soup du jour. Maybe, just maybe, he can tempt them to try the tofu and grits.

Service is routinely exceptional. From a quick bite at the bar to standing-room-only special events to private parties, business gatherings or wine dinners, customers feel connected to each other—and to the kitchen. This dedication to hospitality is Teitelbaum’s “secret sauce,” and it flavors everything at Herbie’s.

8100 Maryland Ave.

314.769.9595