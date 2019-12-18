 Fresh Opportunities for Comfort Food Arise Daily at Winslow’s Table

The wonderful thing about breakfast is that it marks the start of something new. No matter what unfolded yesterday, today brings fresh opportunities.

Breakfast is a big deal at Winslow’s Table in University City—and so are fresh opportunities. You might choose to go in a comfort food direction one day (pancakes topped with preserved blueberries or steel cut oatmeal with braised apples), then kick up the energy a notch the next (breakfast tacos or shakshuka, a spicy tomato and pepper stew with baked eggs and harissa).

The popular eatery formerly known as Winslow’s Home underwent a change in ownership in late 2019, with founder Ann Sheehan Lipton entrusting her 11-year-old business to restaurateurs Michael and Tara Gallina, who’ve made a name for themselves in St. Louis with their vegetable-forward cuisine at Vicia.

Winslow’s Table continues to celebrate the farm-fresh fare that made its previous iteration so successful. Some of the produce is sourced from Winslow’s Farm in Augusta, Missouri, which Lipton and her family still own. The emphasis on house-baked breads and sweets continues too—be sure to check out the pastry case for treats like brownies and goat cheese cookies.

But the Gallinas took the opportunity to change up a few things as well. At Vicia, located in the midst of the Cortex business district, reservations are a must because diners are so enamored of its innovative, boundary-pushing dishes. Winslow’s Table, by contrast, is surrounded by residential streets, and Michael Gallina says it’s a welcome change to have the predictable pace of a neighborhood hangout that offers the simple meals he cooks at home—with dishes like biscuit sandwiches, roasted chicken and salads (including his famous chicken salad, an occasional menu special).

The Gallinas also updated the interior, using tranquil blues and golds that highlight the hues of the wooden furniture crafted in St. Louis by Martin Goebel. Shelves and refrigerated display cases along the room’s edges offer a selection of Midwestern products: Clementine’s ice cream, Prairie Breeze cheese, Boylan Bottling sodas, Brian Severson Farms grains.

Customers who don’t have time to luxuriate in the surroundings can easily grab and go—while the coffee bar is prepping your beverage, browse among the deli items and the desserts to make a meal.

Fans of Vicia’s lunch menu may have been disappointed when it stopped serving midday meals, but several of those dishes are now available at Winslow’s Table. Starting in January 2020, Michael Gallina, a 2019 James Beard Foundation Finalist for Best Chef: Midwest, and Alec Schingel will bring in even more inspiration from Vicia during the evening hours, when dinner service begins at Winslow’s Table. There’s also a private event space in the cellar, perfect for chef’s dinners or special events.

7213 Delmar Blvd.

314.725.7559

Images courtesy of Amy De La Hunt.