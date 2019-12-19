 Elleard Heffern Fine Jewelers: A Family Tradition of Empowering the Customer

In your hand, precious metals and gems feel timeless and solid, but jewelry style, materials, designs and craftsmanship are constantly evolving. The ability to stay ahead of those trends has kept Elleard Heffern Fine Jewelers in business for more than 100 years. The family business is now into its fourth generation—on both the company side and the customer side—and shows no signs of slowing down.

Long gone are the days when men shopped solo for the women in their lives. Now the website, featuring everything from estate sale finds to the newest styles from national designers, is often shoppers’ first stop, whether they are in the market for themselves, for a gift or for pieces that signal a commitment, like engagement rings or wedding bands. Those who have a specific design in mind will want to learn about Elleard Heffern’s custom design services. Those who already own the perfect piece but need it repaired or updated can explore the laser welding options used by the master goldsmith.

The full-service shop also offers appraisals, buys gold jewelry at market rate, accepts trade-ins and engraves by machine or by hand. Reassuringly, the sales staff does not work on commission, giving them flexibility to tailor their guidance to each customer’s needs.

