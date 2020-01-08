 Clayton’s Sip Series Kicks Off with a Wine Sampling

Looking for a way to escape from St. Louis in the wintertime? How does an evening of wine tasting sound?

Yes, we thought so. Sip Series: Wine Camp offers an intimate educational experience on Monday, Jan. 20—without the hassle of getting on an airplane.

During the two-hour tasting event, numerous vintages will be paired perfectly with delicious small bites from the kitchen at Herbie’s in Clayton. With its exceptional wine list, the restaurant at the corner of Maryland Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard is a natural host for wine enthusiasts of all levels.

Sommelier Steve Molina leads the class in tasting sparkling wines including:

• Grenelle Blanc de Blanc NV

• Szigeti Rosé Brut NV

• Valdo Numero Uno Extra Dry Prosecco NV

Best of all, this grape-centered getaway costs just $45 per person, including admission, food and wine samples.

Reserve your tickets now for Wine Camp, the first of four Sip Series events sponsored by the City of Clayton. And watch for future events in April, July and October.

Check-in for Sip Series: Wine Camp starts at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 (please note the date change), with the tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is limited to 50 guests.

Image courtesy of Carmen Troesser.

Featured image courtesy of Matthieu Joannon.

This post has been brought to you in part by the mentioned organization. Thank you for supporting the companies that keep ALIVE and Guided growing.