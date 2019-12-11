 Check Out The Normal Brand’s Signature Athleisure Clothing at Its Clayton Pop-Up

Most St. Louisans sporting the eye-catching bear logo from local clothing company The Normal Brand bought their gear online. But with its temporary brick-and-mortar store in Colonial Marketplace on the border between Clayton and Ladue, The Normal Brand has given shoppers a hands-on opportunity to explore its collections.

In four short years, The Normal Brand has grown from a family enterprise with a few hats and shirts into a global fashion force with hundreds of products. Its founder, Jimmy Sansone, tapped into the athleisure niche with simple, well-made clothing that transitions easily from the office to the outdoors and back again. The items themselves—button-up shirts, henleys, fleece vests, chinos—are standard wardrobe building blocks. What sets them apart is the workmanship and the fabrics, like the company’s trademarked Puremeso, a signature blend of cotton, polyester and spandex that’s soft, breathable and durable.

Sansone runs the company with two of his nine siblings, brothers Conrad and Lan. In an industry where many longtime retailers are contracting, The Normal Brand is clearly optimistic. The fall collection was its biggest yet, expanding the casualwear items the company offers and featuring more fabric, trim and style options.

While you’re in the neighborhood …

Clayton Jewelers

The in-house custom jewelry services that owner Steven Paige provides set this newcomer apart within the Clayton shopping scene.

143 Carondelet Plaza

314.726.2220

The Women’s Exchange

Established in 1883, this historic nonprofit is part clothing consignment shop, part tearoom and caterer—but all heart in every sale.

8811A Ladue Road

314.997.4411

Byrd Designer Consignment Boutique

In the competitive world of fashion, price-conscious customers flock to Byrd for cutting-edge designers and personalized service.

8825 Ladue Road

314.721.0766

This story originally appeared in Guided: Clayton, available now in a digital issue and in print at these locations.