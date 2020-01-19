 Benton Park Café Has a Drink and a Dish for Everyone

Five days a week, Benton Park Café bustles with breakfast and lunch customers—but it’s nothing compared to weekends, when the brunch crowd lines up for signature dishes like breakfast pizzas, burritos, slingers and biscuits with gravy. This is hearty, diner-style cooking, elevated by quality ingredients like shrimp and crab in the omelets and small touches like a truly fresh cup of fruit alongside the French toast. Those who prefer a coffeehouse-style experience will find their niche too, with all the standard coffee, tea and smoothie variations plus croissants and breakfast sandwiches, also available to go.

Its popularity prompted the café to leave its compact spot on a bustling Benton Park street corner for a larger location in 2016. Owner Jessica Lenzen-Anderson and her staff ramped up to meet the increased demand while also keeping pace with a robust catering business. A bonus: It added a back patio, perfect for hanging out in warm weather.

Weekday lunch is the last meal of the day—the café closes mid-afternoon—and the clientele is a casual mix of workers from nearby businesses, families and friends catching up. The sandwiches and salads are good, but it’s not uncommon for diners to skip them in favor of that magnetic breakfast menu.

2901 Salena St.

314.771.7200

While you’re in the neighborhood …

The Sweet Divine

Grab an early morning coffee and a cupcake—no judgment here if you eat this award-winning boutique bakery’s sweets for breakfast!

1801 S. 9th St.

314.669.9339

Soulard Coffee Garden

Inside this coffee shop tucked into a brick row house, you’ll find breakfast favorites made however you like them, along with hearty sandwiches, salads and daily lunch specials.

910 Geyer Ave.

314.241.1464

John’s Donuts

No frills here at John’s, just donuts and coffee, extra early and extra late—which is exactly why fans love it.

1618 S. Broadway

314.241.3360

This story originally appeared in Guided: Soulard + Benton Park, available now in a digital issue and in print at these locations.

Photography courtesy of Carmen Troesser.