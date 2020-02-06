 Art in Bloom Celebrates Flowers and Fine Art

Think about the joy you feel when you bring a new bouquet of fresh flowers into your home. Then add in the happiness you feel viewing beloved artworks from the Saint Louis Art Museum’s collection. Finally, multiply all those good vibes by 30—and then you’ll have an idea of how it feels to visit Art in Bloom.

During this popular annual event March 6-8, floral designers imaginatively interpret 30 works from the museum’s collection. Visitors are welcome to browse the galleries—admission is free—and vote on their favorite displays. The museum also hosts a Flower Happy Hour with live music on opening night from 3-9 p.m., plus a preview party, floral presentations, family activities and special dining and shopping opportunities.

The highlights on Friday, March 6, include the demonstration “Sugarflowers and the Artistry of the Dutch Old Masters by Natasja Sadi” and “Beyond the Arrangement: Local Makers’ Use of Botanicals by Bee in the Bucket, Butter Love by L. C. and Big Heart Tea.”

On Saturday, March 7, Maurice Harris explores his design process in “Don’t Touch My Hair: A Talk and Demonstration by Maurice Harris, Founder of Bloom & Plume.” His lecture also touches on learning to embrace his natural hair, his ongoing investigation into how people of color find their beauty and agency, and how this is channeled through his work with flowers. Inspired by Harris’ “Shades of Blackness, Vol. 3” calendar and poster set, he will demonstrate one of his signature floral hair sculptures on a model.

Saturday’s final demonstration, “Know Where It’s Grown: Hyperlocal Arrangements and Décor,” features Jessica Douglass, founder of Flowers and Weeds. Douglass speaks about creating locally sourced arrangements with the help of a flower cutting garden, greenhouse, garden center and floral cooler in South City. She then demonstrates how to make a wreath and a table arrangement using regional, seasonal flowers and plants.

Each year, a diverse group of florists is chosenfor Art in Bloom based on their experience, creativity and variety of work. The competitive process allows for both returning favorites as well as newcomers to participate. Among the 2020 florists are Twigs and Moss, Flamenco Exquisite Flower Design, Wildflowers, Flowers to the People and the Boone Country Garden Club.

The museum’s partners in the event include Maurice Harris of Los Angeles-based Bloom & Plume; Amsterdam-based sugarflower artist Natasja Sadi; and four St. Louis-based founders: Jessica Douglass of Flowers and Weeds, La’Crassia Wilderness of Butter Love by L.C., Cindy O’Hare of Bee in the Bucket and Lisa Govro of Big Heart Tea.

Hours for Art in Bloom are Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Program details can be found online, along with ticket information for the preview party, demonstrations and lectures. Ticket sales to the general public begin on Feb. 11.

Images courtesy of the Saint Louis Art Museum.

This post has been brought to you in part by the mentioned organizations. Thank you for supporting the companies that keep Guided: St. Louis growing.