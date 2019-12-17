 3 St. Louis-Area Schools Offering Transformative, Enriching Education

The turning of the year is a great point in time to consider next year’s schooling options. These three St. Louis-area schools offer open houses and/or tours by appointment in December and January, so you can be sure you’re gathering all the information you need as you decide where to educate your child.

Chesterfield Montessori School

Recognized by the Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) as one of the country’s finest Montessori schools and centered around the world’s most practiced child-development pedagogy, Chesterfield Montessori provides hands-on materials and stimulating challenges that meet the cognitive, emotional and social needs of each child. Students, ranging in age from 16 months through 14 years, carry with them a solid record of academic achievement, a belief in the dignity of work and a sense of responsibility for their own development. The partnership of parents, children and teachers makes the school a place where children and families flourish. To schedule a visit, call 314.469.7150 or email via the website.

Community School

Community School is an independent preschool and elementary school in St. Louis, serving families with children age 3 through grade six. The seven-to-one student-teacher ratio allows personalized attention for active, experiential learning. As a testament to their superior academic preparation, Community students’ test scores are among the highest in the nation. Students are immersed in a strong STEAM program, which also includes drama, art, music, band and woodworking. The expansive 18-acre campus provides a safe environment for curious exploration. Community School’s focus on character development, compassionate service learning and public speaking creates tomorrow’s leaders. Upcoming dates for Connect with Community tours are Tuesdays, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28, from 9:15-10:45 a.m.

Image courtesy of David McLeod Lewis.

Forsyth School

Forsyth School is a leading independent, co-educational elementary school for children age 3 through grade six. Located next door to Washington University and across the street from Forest Park in the Wydown-Forsyth Historic District, Forsyth provides an unforgettable experience on a one-of-a-kind campus with classrooms in six repurposed, historic homes. Forsyth is a place where personal best counts—in the classroom, on the field, on the stage and on the high ropes course in the Adventure Center. Students are encouraged to understand other perspectives and stretch beyond their comfort zones with memory mapping, ballroom dancing, arthropod studies, Shakespeare performances and more. The challenging and engaging curriculum fosters independence and prepares students to thrive in secondary school and beyond. Forsyth’s Winter Early Childhood Open House is Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

This story originally appeared in the print issue of Guided: St. Louis featuring Clayton. The photos have been provided by the mentioned organizations. Thank you for supporting the businesses that keep ALIVE and Guided growing.

Featured image courtesy of stem.4L via Unsplash.

