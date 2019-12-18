 10 Instagram-Worthy Home Décor Shops in St. Louis

Let’s be real: We all want to live in an artfully decorated, Instagram-worthy home. If you’re seeking unique, stand-out touches to add to your abode, don’t miss these 10 local home decor shops during your next weekend shopping spree.

Eclectica

Living up to its name, Eclectica is an eclectic South Grand shop that offers a little bit of everything. Plan to spend an afternoon browsing Eclectica’s handmade local and regional goods and pick up colorful pottery, candles, art prints or coffee table books to keep your home’s style game on point.

Civil Alchemy

Civil Alchemy in Webster Groves touts itself as a modern general store, complete with all the stark-white walls, vintage tile floors and natural light fit for a perfect Instagram photo op. Look to Civil Alchemy for luxe bedding, serveware, wall frames and soothing candles to turn your house into a home.

MoModerne

Ready to surround yourself with bright pops of color and ’60s-inspired lighting? Head over to MoModerne in Webster Groves. Don’t miss MoModerne’s gorgeous mid-century credenzas topped with ornate artwork and lamps, along with the store’s array of plants and abstract and pop art-inspired wall art.

Rocket Century

Rocket Century, nestled within The Green Shag Market just south of Forest Park, specializes in buying, restoring and selling one-of-a-kind vintage modern furniture pieces—sleek armchairs, coffee tables, credenzas—to anchor your living room. Or, if you’re in the market for a showstopper piece, invest in a brass arc lamp or vintage record player updated to play bluetooth.

The White Rabbit

Any farmhouse décor fans out there? Take one step into The White Rabbit in Brentwood and all of your shiplap, rustic lighting and farm-inspired accessory dreams will be fulfilled. No matter where you look, from the oversized rustic clocks to the farm-inspired wall art, the walls of The White Rabbit are full of Instagram-worthy wares to bring back to your home.

Centro Modern Furnishings

For sleek and chic furniture and lighting for your home, make the trip to Centro in the Central West End to get your fill of modern home décor goodness. With more than 60 years of combined design experience, the Centro team will help point you toward the perfect piece in their showroom’s collection, which houses unique work from the likes of Artemide, Cassina, Herman Miller and more.

Urban Matter

Head over to South Grand and pop into Urban Matter, where you’ll find a slew of curated home goods including wares made by local makers and artisans. Pick up treasures for your own home or a gift for a friend from this shop’s shelves full of art prints, candles, ornate pottery, jewelry and more.

Future Ancestor

Mid-century modern mecca Future Ancestor in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood may be known for its minimalist vintage furniture, but the bright, airy space is also a go-to spot to show colorful rugs, accent pillows, art prints and clothing.

Seta

A small women-run Shaw neighborhood shop with a focus on “thoughtful living,” Seta is three design concepts combined into one. You’ll see ethically made and secondhand clothes by Route, succulents and planters by LoKey Designs and home wares and jewelry by Oh Hey Aim. Shop here to bring well-made décor touches with a soft, organic aesthetic to your living space.

South Jefferson Mid Century Modern

South Jefferson Mid Century Modern opens its doors every Saturday and Sunday, and the thrill of the hunt begins. Dig through the eclectic selection of vintage furniture, home décor and vinyl—and you might just find the perfect treasure you never knew you needed. Don’t miss the chance to snap an Instagram shot outside of South Jefferson Mid Century Modern, where a bright blue Peat Wollaeger mural peppered with eyes and geometric designs awaits.

Featured image courtesy of Future Ancestor.

This story has been updated from the version that was originally published March 16, 2018.